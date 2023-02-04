Gorgeous Custom New Build Townhome! In this tough housing market, Seller will provide $5000 credit towards buyers closing cost and/or Interest Rate Buy Down. Did I also mention 10 yr tax abatement! This New Build, Smart Feature Inspired, Townhome is located in the Central West End. Many features including Two Primary Bedroom Suites both complete w/Full en-suite Bath.(Main Level Primary Suite walks out to a patio & Upper Level Primary Suite has a balcony). Amazing Kitchen w/Custom Cabinets, Energy Star Certified Stainless Appliances, Center Island, & Pantry. Main Floor Laundry hook up. Travertine Maple Flooring throughout. Upper Level has 2 add'l bedrooms that have a Jack & Jill Bathroom. 2 HVAC units (one for each floor). LL is ready to be finished to your liking to increase that living space by another 960sq ft. Already set w/ an egress, plumbed, Framed & 10ft+ Ceilings. The detached garage has an electric car hook up. Fenced yard. You can be the first one to live in this beauty!