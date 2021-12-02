Looking for an Investment property with rental income!? This all brick 1100+ sq.ft, 4 bedroom home is close to UMSL with easy access to the highway. Foyer leads to large living room with separate dining room plus 2 bedrooms and full bathroom on main level. Large eat in kitchen with closed in porch off the back. 2 more large bedrooms with another bathroom upstairs and closets everywhere for ample storage! This home is all electric to save on a gas bill and it also features all new carpet throughout, fresh paint, upgraded 200 amp electrical panel, and an oversized 2 car carport in back! Current tenant is paying $900/month and will resign lease with new owner! This home has already passed city inspection and will be sold as-is, seller will make no repairs. Inspections are for buyers knowledge only.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $47,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
BenFred: Could the Cardinals snag Story? Was the Rams settlement underwhelming? Will MLB lockout make things worse?
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Check out the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Modeled after similar funds, city should create endowment to fund college education for every public school graduate, or similar investment in their future.
Flaherty, O'Neill, Gallegos, Bader all likely to get big raises.
The University of Missouri is publishing a book about Homer G. Phillips Hospital called, “Climbing the Ladder, Chasing the Dream.”
Pitching a golden opportunity, Cardinals outbid multiple suitors to woo lefty Matz and ruin Mets owner's morning
Coming off an assertive year in Toronto, Matz, 30, agreed to a four-year, $44-million deal that will be finalized after a physical.
Some who donated to help Kevin Strickland said their contributions were a way to apologize for Missouri state officials.
The teams with the two-lowest walks-per-nine last year were very successful.
-
- 7 min to read
They're tired of being the poster girl for whining white women who exude too much privilege.
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.