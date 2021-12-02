4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $47,500

Looking for an Investment property with rental income!? This all brick 1100+ sq.ft, 4 bedroom home is close to UMSL with easy access to the highway. Foyer leads to large living room with separate dining room plus 2 bedrooms and full bathroom on main level. Large eat in kitchen with closed in porch off the back. 2 more large bedrooms with another bathroom upstairs and closets everywhere for ample storage! This home is all electric to save on a gas bill and it also features all new carpet throughout, fresh paint, upgraded 200 amp electrical panel, and an oversized 2 car carport in back! Current tenant is paying $900/month and will resign lease with new owner! This home has already passed city inspection and will be sold as-is, seller will make no repairs. Inspections are for buyers knowledge only.