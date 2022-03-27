4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $470,000

Very attractive home with a great floor plan. The living room comes with fireplace, Palladian art glass window and a center medallion ceiling with recessed lighting. Large dining room is central to main level. Sunroom off the living area leads to a perfect screened porch. There is a cute 1/2 bath on the main. Well planned kitchen steps out to huge entertainment deck and terracing that opens up to an amazing yard! Upper level consists of three unique bedrooms with closets galore. There is also a flex room that can be the 4th bedroom. The large full bath has a skylight. A newer high velocity a/c system throughout with many replacement windows. Step down to unfinished basement for original lava stone fireplace, a 1/2 bath and high ceilings. Detached two car brick garage has a concrete drive with turnaround. All rooms are spacious and bright. This property is situated in a private, comfortable location with fast access to Central Corridor and Old Town Clayton!