4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $474,900

This Circa 2016 home has the luxury of a newer home with the bonus of being move in ready! Home features 4 bed/3 bath ranch in Mehlville school district. Tons of upgrades in this home: brick front and waterfall stone edges, finished basement and large decks . Walk inside the open floor plan living room with luxury flooring and gas fireplace. Stunning arches lead to dining room/kitchen area. Kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, Stainless appliances, pantry, and access to the main floor laundry. Oversized Master Suite w/ private bathroom & large walk in closet. Master bathroom has garden tub/shower PLUS a second shower. Additional bath in hallway. Downstairs is newly finished with wet bar, full bath, walk out to deck and still plenty of storage. Double decks off both main floor and basement. All of this located in 18 house subdivision minutes from local shopping centers & access to major highways. County Park & Grants Farm/ trail just a few minutes away!