Open House Sunday 4/3 1-3p. This 3 year old 2-Story is Gorgeous and HUGE at 2,400sq. ft. 4Bed/3Bath! 9’ Ceilings and stunning WOOD FLOORS welcome you to an open 1st floor. Walk in and find a Large Livingroom w/ Warm Gas FIREPLACE & nearby powder room for guests. The adjoining Kitchen is Breathtaking!–QUARTZ COUNTERS, S/S Appliances, 42” White shaker cabinets, HUGE CENTER ISLAND, deep dbl bowl Stainless Sink and WALK IN Pantry! Upstairs, you will find a HUGE Master BR with a Tall Cathedral Ceiling, a Walk In Closet and a LUXURY EN-SUITE BATH - it is Stunning featuring a Free-Standing OVAL SOAKER TUB, dbl bowl vanity w/ granite counters & a Glass Door PREMIUM Standup Shower w/ Seat. Also on the second floor you will find 3 addtl Bedrooms, Full bath, and 2nd Floor Laundry! The unfinished WALKOUT basement w/ 4 egress windows, rough in bath and TALL 9’ pour. -COMPOSITE DECK! Enjoy the tranquility of living in the suburbs while being only minutes from downtown! Schedule a showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $474,900
