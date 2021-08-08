4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $475,000

This historic home is perfect for investors or someone who wants to get into an amazing neighborhood and create their dream home. Here is your opportunity to bring this property to its former glory in the heart of Webster Groves. This home is being sold as-is and requires a full rehab. With 2800 square feet there is lots of opportunity to create an amazing living space specific to your desires! The property also has an in ground pool, detached garage and pool house, all in need of work. The current owners have not occupied the home in many years and have limited knowledge of the full condition of the home. Bring your contractor and let the possibilities fly. Please use caution when viewing the home.