Absolutely stunning single family renovation of this 100+ year old home in South City. Surrounded by other historic homes, this LaSalle Park charmer has everything you want in a home. A complete rehab, owner has spared no expense. Custom cabinetry, beautiful floors, granite counters, brand new bathroom and kitchen appliances. Vaulted ceiling are exquisite. New plumbing and new electric throughout the entire house. Two brand new furnaces and condensers. All work was permitted by St. Louis City and has passed the City Occupancy Inspection. Huge master suite with private bathroom on the second floor. Separate shower and bath with plenty of closet space. Three large bedrooms and a full bathroom with custom tile located on the third level. Gorgeous views of the St. Louis Arch and ball fields from the upstairs rooms. Home comes with a full unfinished basement with egress, a handyman's haven. PRIVATE parking has been assigned for this home, right in front.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $475,000
