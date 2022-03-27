4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $475,000

Welcome to this century home that's a beautiful mix of modern convenience and historic charm, just steps from Tower Grove Park! You'll love the curb appeal with decorative details and porch w/mosaic tile and 1904 New York City subway tile. The foyer opens to the living rm with an ornamental fireplace and original elements that run throughout the home: hardwoods, panel doors, pocket doors, baseboards and doorknobs. The dining rm leads to the kitchen, renovated in 2009. It boasts granite counters, stainless appliances, and butler's pantry. A family rm w/granite wet bar & glass-front cabinets and a half bath round out the main floor. Upstairs, the master suite has a walk-in closet, balcony, step-in tile-surround shower and dual sink vanity. Three more spacious bedrms complete the space. An unfinished LL and 2-car garage add storage space. Convenient pollination gardens in front and back - no mowing! Newer water heater '22, sump pump '22, upstairs A/C '19 & furnaces '20 give peace of mind!