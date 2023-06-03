Fabulous curb appeal is just the beginning of this gorgeous home! Upon entering, you will notice the beautiful wood floors & so many special features. Just off the entry foyer is a fantastic home office with french doors & built-in bookcases. Stunning DR w/wainscoting, removable wallpaper & beautiful chandelier opens to the light-filled fam room. Great open floor plan for easy living! Fresh white kitchen features great cabinet space, center island, granite, stainless, tile backsplash, & additional eating area. Laundry room w/cabinetry & built-in ironing board & powder room complete this level. 2nd floor boasts a spacious primary suite w/luxurious bath. Three additional bedrooms, full bath & bonus room/loft area are also on the 2nd floor. Covered front porch, patio and spacious backyard with fencing along the back complement the outdoor spaces, along with a sprinkler system & upgraded landscaping. Decorated to perfection and meticulously maintained and upgraded, this home has it all!