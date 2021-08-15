4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $475,000

Open House FRI 8/13 4-7PM Welcome Home to 3844 Humphrey Street! Conveniently located in one of the hottest neighborhoods in town, Tower Grove Heights! A combination of Historic Beauty and Modern Updates, this 4 bedroom, 3 and a half bath, two story has everything your heart desires. Original Woodwork, classic Stained Glass windows and Harwood Floors throughout is just the start. A beautiful, updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space and Stainless Steel appliances flows into the breakfast room. The massive Owner's Suite on the second floor features a huge bath with jet tub, separate shower and dual vanities and walks out to a great deck overlooking your backyard oasis. Bask in the sun or enjoy entertaining on your amazing deck built atop the 2 car garage port. Relax and enjoy a good movie in the finished basement Media Room that comes wired for sound and features an included projector and big screen. All this within walking distance to great restaurants, shopping and Tower Grove Park.