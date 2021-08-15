Open House FRI 8/13 4-7PM Welcome Home to 3844 Humphrey Street! Conveniently located in one of the hottest neighborhoods in town, Tower Grove Heights! A combination of Historic Beauty and Modern Updates, this 4 bedroom, 3 and a half bath, two story has everything your heart desires. Original Woodwork, classic Stained Glass windows and Harwood Floors throughout is just the start. A beautiful, updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space and Stainless Steel appliances flows into the breakfast room. The massive Owner's Suite on the second floor features a huge bath with jet tub, separate shower and dual vanities and walks out to a great deck overlooking your backyard oasis. Bask in the sun or enjoy entertaining on your amazing deck built atop the 2 car garage port. Relax and enjoy a good movie in the finished basement Media Room that comes wired for sound and features an included projector and big screen. All this within walking distance to great restaurants, shopping and Tower Grove Park.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher.
The shooting was reported at 2:51 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grant Road.
First series sweep since June was there for the taking, but the Cards wilted after rain delay.
The proposal, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, was rejected on a voice vote. Council Chair Rita Heard Days refused Clancy’s request for a roll call vote.
The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.
But this time, positive comments balance the naysayers.
Poor communication, desire to end 'allegations' by former employees and addressing health issues factor into decision.
Sweep, but bittersweet: Cardinals outlast, out-blast Pirates for 7-6 win after LeBlanc leaves with elbow injury
Updates on injuries as lefty starter lasts two innings and leadoff hitter Carlson (wrist) also abruptly leaves games. Cardinals stretch roster to sweep Bucs.
The lawsuit promises to compound an already precarious financial situation for Maryland Heights.
Money is personal, and now Stan Kroenke, Jerry Jones and others have to hand over their finances to Team STL as the relocation lawsuit approaches its January trial.