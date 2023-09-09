This gorgeous home offers a natural color palette, making it feel warm and inviting. The kitchen is equipped with a center island and plenty of storage space. The other rooms provide flexible living space, and the primary bathroom has a separate tub and shower, double sinks, and good under sink storage. Enjoy the sitting area in the backyard, and take advantage of the fresh interior paint. This home is perfect for anyone looking for a comfortable and inviting space. Come see for yourself and make it yours today!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $485,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three 15-year-old boys died early Wednesday when their car crashed into a vacant house on Groby Road in University City.
‘All they did was just leave her in a room.’ Kat Dunkus went to Mercy St. Louis with chest pains and was put in a behavioral health unit. Work…
The 126-acre Spring Bend Park site was donated to the county, which is planning a unique experience for birdwatchers, hikers and other nature lovers.
The council voted unanimously to a plan by The Staenberg Group to demolish the mall, at Clarkson Road and Interstate 64, and replace it with m…
The victims were all from Olivette and attended Ladue Horton Watkins High School.