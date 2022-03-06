4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $485,000

A beautiful home in every way! Living room comes with fireplace, Palladian art glass window and a center medallion ceiling with recessed lighting. The dining room can easily handle twelve guests for a sit down dinner. The Solarium off the living area leads to a perfect screened porch. There is a cute 1/2 bath on the main. Eat in kitchen has walls of cabinets that steps out to huge entertainment deck that looks out to a one of a kind yard and landscaped terrace. Upper level consists of three unique bedrooms with closets galore. There is also a flex room that can be a fourth bedroom. The large full bath has a skylight. A newer high velocity a/c system throughout. Many replacement windows. Full basement has original lava stone fireplace, a 1/2 bath and high ceilings. Detached two car brick garage has a concrete drive with turnaround. All rooms are spacious with tons of light. This property is meticulous and it meets occupancy code compliance. Located just a 1/2 block away from Clayton.