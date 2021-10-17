4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $487,500

Open Sunday 10/17 1:00-3:00. Four bedroom ranch home in Ladue! This home sits on nearly .7 acres of level ground, one of the largest lots in the subdivision. A quiet and well maintained neighborhood of primarily brick ranch homes. 4 South Tealbrook has been well cared for, and was recently painted and had hardwood floors refinished. Also new luxury vinyl floors were installed in the hearth room and kitchen. This home has so much functional space with a living room and a hearth room with wood burning fireplace, and a formal dining room and eat in kitchen. Kitchen has a large pantry for all your storage needs. There are two full baths on the main as well. The private back yard is surrounded by woods and was recently professionally landscaped. A new electric panel and service line, new ac and furnace, and new plumbing stack were installed in 2021! This home is move in ready! 2 car side entry garage. Award winning Ladue School District.