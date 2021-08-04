Absolutely gorgeous ranch for sale! Located on a full acre lot, this 4 bd, 3 bth has amenities galore & has been meticulously maintained. Walk through front door to great room w/ vaulted ceilings, custom gas FP, hickory wood floors, & pleasing ambiance. Kitchen has newer appliances, ceramic backsplash & breakfast bar. Master bedroom suite w/ walk-in closet, soak-in jacuzzi, sep shower, & walkout access to pool. Other bd rms handsomely sized w/ fresh paint & carpet. Backyard paradise awaits w/ covered porch w/ granite CT's, built-in SS gas grill, green egg, & gas firepit. Stereo system also stays. Exclusive Gunite pool w/ mini- fountain & pebble sheen plaster. Backyard for days. Landscape is immaculate w/ sprinkler system over the entirety. Even the flower pots! 4 car garage is massive. (1332 sq ft). Tons of additional storage in backyard shed & overhead garage room w/ electric pulley system! New windows, Roof-Gutters-Soffits 2018, LP Smartside Siding, & aggregate driveway. Must see!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $489,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 7 min to read
In Washington County, more people line up for free milk and food than vaccine shots. ‘You’d have to drag me dead or alive,’ one resident said.
As whirlwind of trades grips baseball — Scherzer going west, Rizzo headed east — Cardinals wait, work for market to maybe move their way
On the eve of Friday's 3 p.m. trade deadline, the rich started to get richer, and some fan bases got restless. Also: Mikolas' asserts strength in rehab start.
In a surprise move Friday, Chief Mary Barton announced her resignation after she filed a federal complaint last week alleging discrimination.
Deadline Dispatches: Cardinals add veteran lefties Lester and Happ via trades to address rotation need
Happ was acquired in exchange for a reliable reliever and a Class AA lefty, and outfielder Lane Thomas was swapped for Lester.
County Executive Sam Page’s administration maintains the mandate is not subject to council action, and the executive continued to tout the benefits of the order after the vote.
He said he gave the middle finger after racist provocations from Republican politicians and a boisterous audience pushed him to his limit.
A release Saturday evening said a positive city resident attended the meeting, where the council moved to terminate the county’s mask mandate, and that an investigation is underway.
Same as it ever was doesn't play deep into the postseason
The Page administration and County Council Chair Rita Days both say they are investigating.
BenFred: Gorman, Liberatore look like they need more seasoning, but two other Redbirds deserve a shot
Capel, Yepez are worth a look in big leagues before the season is over.