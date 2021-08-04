4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $489,000

Absolutely gorgeous ranch for sale! Located on a full acre lot, this 4 bd, 3 bth has amenities galore & has been meticulously maintained. Walk through front door to great room w/ vaulted ceilings, custom gas FP, hickory wood floors, & pleasing ambiance. Kitchen has newer appliances, ceramic backsplash & breakfast bar. Master bedroom suite w/ walk-in closet, soak-in jacuzzi, sep shower, & walkout access to pool. Other bd rms handsomely sized w/ fresh paint & carpet. Backyard paradise awaits w/ covered porch w/ granite CT's, built-in SS gas grill, green egg, & gas firepit. Stereo system also stays. Exclusive Gunite pool w/ mini- fountain & pebble sheen plaster. Backyard for days. Landscape is immaculate w/ sprinkler system over the entirety. Even the flower pots! 4 car garage is massive. (1332 sq ft). Tons of additional storage in backyard shed & overhead garage room w/ electric pulley system! New windows, Roof-Gutters-Soffits 2018, LP Smartside Siding, & aggregate driveway. Must see!