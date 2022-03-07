4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $489,900

This house has it all! Meticulously maintained and a gorgeous open floor plan. This 1.5 story home has a large living room with built-in bookcases, a gas fireplace and huge windows. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, a large pantry and plenty of cabinet space. There is a main floor primary bedroom with a large bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. Main floor laundry, half bath, an office and a dining room. The upper level has three nice bedrooms, each with walk-in closets and a bonus room for a TV/game room or even an additional office. The owners took great pride in their lawn and yard with an in-ground sprinkler system and gorgeous landscaping. There is a great entertaining area in the backyard with a deck and patio area. Don't miss out! Make it yours for spring entertaining!