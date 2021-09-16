 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $49,900

This brick bungalow has 4 bedrooms (2 upstairs, 2 on the main level), 1 bathroom, and updated systems: HVAC, water heater, furnace. This is a great opportunity! Home to be sold in as-is condition; seller to do no repairs or inspections.

