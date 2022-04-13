 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $490,000

Absolutely Remarkable Home! You will fall in love with this spacious Ranch style home on a level almost full acre yard. Must see is the large in ground saltwater pool! This home has been meticulously maintained and upgraded with high quality materials. Zoned HVAC system. Amazing list of Upgrades since 2012 Updated Kitchen with New Cabinets, granite countertop, New Bosch Dishwasher, New stove, new vented exhaust fan for stove and built in microwave. New hardwood floors throughout most of the main level, upgraded LED lighting, New energy efficient Valor gas fireplace insert that can heat home during power outage.Solar Tubes in Living Room and Hallway, Renovated Master Bath, Renovated Main Bath. Basement Bathroom Addition, Basement Family Room with New flooring, Basement 4th Bedroom with New legal egress installed. 3 separate Ethernet connections around the home. 22 new energy efficient windows 13 are top grade Renewal by Anderson. New roof, gutters and guard 2020. Your must see HOME!

