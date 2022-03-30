Absolutely stunning single family renovation of this 100+ year old home in South City. Surrounded by other historic homes, this LaSalle Park charmer has everything you want in a home. A complete rehab, owner has spared no expense. Custom cabinetry, beautiful floors, granite counters, brand new bathroom and kitchen appliances. Vaulted ceiling are exquisite. New plumbing and new electric throughout the entire house. Two brand new furnaces and condensers. All work was permitted by St. Louis City and has passed the City Occupancy Inspection. Huge master suite with private bathroom on the second floor. Separate shower and bath with plenty of closet space. Three large bedrooms and a full bathroom with custom tile located on the third level. Gorgeous views of the St. Louis Arch and ball fields from the upstairs rooms. Home comes with a full unfinished basement with egress, a handyman's haven. PRIVATE parking has been assigned for this home, right in front.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
Tyre Sampson, 14, on Thursday fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride that opened last year.
St. Louis icon Albert Pujols is set to sign as a free agent with his original MLB team.
Latest population estimates show St. Louis metro area losing ground, the city dropping below 300,000
And in an unexpected and worrying sign, the region entered a “demographic winter,” as the number of deaths outpaced births.
BenFred: Molina starts final season with Cardinals by gifting coaches and clubhouse staffers custom suits
“I don’t think it’s ever been done, and I’ve been doing this 30 years,” Torrellas said.
Democrat Scott Sifton drops out of the race, and endorses Trudy Busch Valentine.
St. Louis officials said they were unaware a vendor was going to sell delta-8 products at Soulard Market.
Catholic high school teachers began negotiating with Archdiocese of St. Louis in October, and they're now poised to strike after their contract expired on March 4.
Justice Thomas' wife inundated Trump’s chief of staff with frenzied post-election texts offering advice on how to overturn the results.
Will Smith told viewers that it’s an act of “love” to respond to an insult with your hands. It most certainly is not.