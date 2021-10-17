 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $495,000

This remodeled charmer in the Tower Grove South area is a must see! It has lots of character with the original hardwood floors, doors, molding, and exposed brick. This former duplex, turned into a single family home, has 2,500 sq ft filled with a large open floor plan mixed with living space and a beautiful kitchen fixed with an oversized island perfect for entertaining. The second floor has 4 large bedrooms, a full sized laundry room and a master bedroom with a walk-through closet and master ensuite. The master bathroom has a large curb-less shower and the ever so popular double vanity. The pictures simply do not do it justice! Make your appointment today to see this beauty!

