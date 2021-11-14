4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $499,000

Location! You’ve walked by this incredible home at the corner of Euclid & Pershing & wondered at what was behind the closed doors.Now is the opportunity to make this home your own. Greek drama masks greet you at entrance along w\seating niche, arched ceilings+door framed by leaded glass sidelights. Unique floor plan & historic features throughout. Spacious Living Room w\Tudor style casement windows. Period laurel wreath stained glass in main hallway & staircase. Dining Room sports barrel ceiling & arched windows. Large Kitchen (plenty of counter, storage & cooking space)+Den both with southern facing windows for great light. 2nd floor features 4 large Bedrooms & 2 full Baths. 3rd floor is an incredible-flexible room with soaring ceiling & bonus loft area! Previously used as entertainment space, complete w\3rd floor Bath for potential primary bedroom suite. Pershing Pl is a private gated street—walk to Maryland Plaza, breakfast at Kingside, coffee at Starbucks, cocktails at Brennan’s!