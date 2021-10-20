4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $499,900

Stunningly renovated 4BR, 3.5 bath, 3400 sf, 3 story charmer in prime Tower Grove East locale. Large open spaces with generous room sizes, formal living room and dining rm, with beautiful hand scraped hardwood floors throughout. You'll love the high end finishes, tall ceilings, expansive fully appointed kitchen that includes solid surface counters, 48" custom cabinetry, lighting, stainless appliances & opens to a 14x14 family rm. 2nd fl hosts, spacious mstr bedroom suite w/full bath, custom shower and double sinks, walk in custom closets & 2 additional guest bdrms, 2nd full bath & laundry room. The expansive 3rd floor features large bedroom w/full bath & also makes the space ideal for rec room or office space. Convenient mud room leads to the large double 50x125 lot -- a private oasis w/ custom patio, privacy fencing, tasteful landscaping and 2 car garage. Great walkable neighborhood, minutes from Tower Grove park, Grand restaurants & shops, major campuses, highways and Downtown.