A seemingly effortless connection of the classic red brick home with modern amenities. This may very well be the most seamless duplex to single-family conversion in Tower Grove South. The front entryway says it all with the grand single front door and custom staircase with landing just inside. Hints of exposed brick and arched doorways pair well with the bright, open kitchen. A bedroom/office and full bath on the main floor, along with the upstairs front bedroom/den, make for a flexible layout, so each buyer can adjust rooms to fit their needs. The primary en suite includes a large walk-in closet, double vanity, dual shower heads, and a private deck. Second-floor laundry, two-car garage, and a cavernous basement for storage round out the list of wants/need any buyer has in this walkable location, one block from Tower Grove Park.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $499,900
