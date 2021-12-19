 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $499,900

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $499,900

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $499,900

A seemingly effortless connection of the classic red brick home with modern amenities. This may very well be the most seamless duplex to single-family conversion in Tower Grove South. The front entryway says it all with the grand single front door and custom staircase with landing just inside. Hints of exposed brick and arched doorways pair well with the bright, open kitchen. A bedroom/office and full bath on the main floor, along with the upstairs front bedroom/den, make for a flexible layout, so each buyer can adjust rooms to fit their needs. The primary en suite includes a large walk-in closet, double vanity, dual shower heads, and a private deck. Second-floor laundry, two-car garage, and a cavernous basement for storage round out the list of wants/need any buyer has in this walkable location, one block from Tower Grove Park.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News