Your home searching can stop! The perfect two story in Parkway North is available just in time before school starts! As you pull up you'll notice how quiet the subdivsion is yet so close to everything. As you walk through the front door you will fall in love with hardwood floors and open floorplan. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is totally turn key and move in ready. The large kitchen with the beautiful quartz island, stainless steel appliances, and endless amount of cabinet space is sure to make anyone swoon over! The newly built deck off ot the kitchen will be perfect for the gatherings you've been wanting to have! Head upstairs and enjoy each spacious bedrooms with large walk in closets. This home is just over 5 years old and has been meticulously maintained! Don't miss your opportunity to enjoy luxury and location!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $499,989
