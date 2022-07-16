4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $499,989

The turn key home in Maryland Heights you've been holding out for is finally here! Welcome to this 2018 built 2-story in the award winning Parkway School District! You'll fall in love from the moment you pull in the driveway. The elevation offers a timeless look and feel along with a beautiful front porch. As you enter the front door, you'll notice the dark engineered hardwood floors throghout the main level. The custom kitchen with quartz countertops, large center island, and 42 inch cabinets opens into the family room providing you with the perfect open space you'll need for entertaining. Head upstairs where you'll find a large master bedroom suite with an upgraded bathroom! The bathrooms have gorgeous ceramic tile throughout. Nothing in this home has been the average upgrade. All 4 bedrooms come equippped with walk-in closets! When you think of meticulous homeowners, this home will come to mind. This is your chance to own this tastefully upgraded home close to everything!