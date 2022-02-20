Brick two story home with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, full partially finished basement. Covered front porch, enclosed rear back porch, partially fenced back yard. Starting bid $5000 plus buyer premium , all bids are subject to approval of seller; auction ends 2/25/2022. See agent remarks for submitting offers. Earnest money $5,000 non-refundable, whichever is greater; buyer to submit the earnest money deposit to the appropriate escrow agent within 24 hours following the full execution of the purchase & sale agreement. $1000 or 5% buyer premium whichever is higher; property marketed in occupied status, "As is" cash only sale with no contingencies or inspections. All offers submitted on auction web site.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $5,000
