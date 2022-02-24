 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $50,000

Calling out all investors!!! Come check out this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom located near Central West End, convenient shopping and services. With some TLC, this home has great potential for a flip or rental opportunity. In need of renovation and offered in current condition, seller to make no repairs.

