4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $50,000

This 1248 square foot single family home is a great addition to any investor’s portfolio. Built in 1952, it features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, living room, kitchen, (possible dining room), basement, garage, and central air. Owner pays paid taxes, insurance, sewer, and repairs. Tenant pays electric, water, gas, trash, and takes care of lawn/snow car. Current rent is $830; Rentometer indicates average rent should be $1013. Taxes were $1672 in 2020. Insurance: $1641 Sewer: $504. Maintenance: $1006. Management: 489 flat rate. Occupied, so no showings without accepted contract. Tenant is MTM.