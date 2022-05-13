4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $500,000

If you have been scouring the market looking for the perfect house in the perfect area, Well then you are in luck! This lovely home is in the ideal location, within walking distance to the JCC Community Center. Great schools and the perfect size home with room to grow in this area do not come available often. This newer built home (built in 2016) features a 2 car garage that opens into a mud room, with plenty of storage. You will see a half bath on your way to the beautiful kitchen. This large kitchen is open to a breakfast area and the Livingroom. But don't fret there is also a formal dining area. For anyone who works from home or needs an office, you will be delighted with the perfect office space or den on the main floor near the front entry. Upstairs will welcome you in with the ideal loft area, great space for a second living area or media room, spare bathroom with double sinks, a spacious laundry room & all 4 bedrooms. Unfinished basement has endless possibilities!