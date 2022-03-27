Updated Central West End home on a quiet street. Brick and stone construction. New secure carport with garage door and opener (2022 - $15k). Fresh paint throughout (2022 - $9k). Gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel appliances (2021), center island, pantry, granite countertops, and updated cabinetry (2022). Luxury master suite with sitting area, walk-in closet, dual vanity, and private balcony. Second level laundry with washer/dryer included. Walk-out basement with windows. Powder room. New front door (2022 - $4k). Tall ceilings. Hardwood floors. Detailed millwork including oversized baseboards and casings. Zoned HVAC with new Ecobee smart thermostats (2020 - $500). Large windows. Decorative fireplace. Updated bathrooms (2022). Fenced backyard with new deck (2022 - $3k), patio, and firepit. New tuckpointing (2022 - $7k). Quick access to Cortex Innovation District, Forest Park, SLU, BJC, & I-64. Walkable to restaurants, bars, & shopping. Modern luxuries. Turn of the century charm.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $500,000
