4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $500,000

This 3-Story, all brick Central West End home is your new home! Fantastic open floor plan, newly renovated, new stainless steel appliances, island with a granite countertop. The living room has a fireplace with stone finish, separate dining room with a new wood deck from the exterior door. The second floor has a large master bedroom suite, with a spacious walk in closet and ensuite. There is new laminate flooring throughout. This beautiful home won't last long and the only thing missing is you! Come and decorate this house with your finishing touches.