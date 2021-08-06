4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $500,000

Beautiful ranch home in desirable Glendale! If you are looking for completely updated, one-level living then this one is for you! Stunning open-concept kitchen with stainless appliances, soft-close cabinets, wine fridge, large center island, granite counters and custom tile backsplash. Main-floor laundry, living room, dining room, master bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, hardwood floors and newer baths complete the first floor. Finished lower level includes second family room, 4th bedroom with egress window and huge 3rd full bathroom. Large, level, fenced-in backyard with lovely patio for outdoor enjoyment. 2-car garage, new concrete driveway, new epoxy finish on garage floor and front porch. New garage door opener, windows, roof and electric panel in 2016. HSA Home Warranty included. Move right in and enjoy!