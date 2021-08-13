This Lovely full brick 4 bdrm home in the Lindenwood neighborhood is sure to delight with all it has to offer. Entry foyer with marble flooring. Spacious Great Rm boast a brick wood burning fireplace, bay window and wet bar. Eat-in kitchen features gorgeous granite counters, ceramic tile floor, built in stove and microwave, a center island cook-top, pantry, and plenty of wood cabinets. The formal dining room is perfect for entertaining with a bay window. Beautiful hard wood floors on main level. Upper level features 4 bedrooms. The 4th bedroom is currently being used as a library, but can easily be converted back to a 4th bedroom. Huge master bedroom suite, walk in closet, jet tub, separate shower and double sink. Main floor laundry and 1/2 baths on both main and LL. Walkout basement is finished with Rec room, full bar, storage area, work shop. The large deck over looks the level fenced yard that is beautifully landscape. Detached 2 car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $507,000
