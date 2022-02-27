4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $510,000

This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase a condo w/ 4 beds & 4 baths in the heart of the Central West End! These 2 beautifully updated condos are adjoined by 1 door that could remain open or closed. Each unit has 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms, 1 assigned parking sp & a bike storage sp. The South unit has warm charming brown tones while the north unit has modern greys & whites. Both units have numerous updates which include all NEW flooring, paint, appliances & blinds. The North side has a completely brand new kitchen, which is now upgraded like the south side. Each unit has add'l upgrades which include Bidet toilets, massage shower systems w/ body jets, various window upgrades & a central vac system that has been installed to work on both sides. You’ll also find specific unit upgrades which incl St. Louis Closet Company closet systems & bookcases & Cove heating. HE w/d’s in each unit to remain. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity! These condos can also be purchased separately.