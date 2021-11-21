Beautifully renovated 4BR/2BA home in great location between the Hill and Tower Grove. Upon entering through the foyer you will notice the soaring ceilings, new solid hardwood flooring (first and second floors), and new Andersen windows throughout. First floor includes light-filled living and dining room, large main floor office, completely updated kitchen and bathroom as well as large, vaulted family room. Stunning staircase with original millwork and board and batten wall leads you to the second floor where you will find 3 generous bedrooms as well as an oversized updated bathroom with laundry. 3rd floor includes original hardwood flooring and 2 walk-in closets. Backyard is large with a patio, plenty of green space, and a 4 car garage. Must see- don’t miss your chance to own this historical beauty.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $514,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The names of the victims, including two who attended Marquette High School, have not been released.
A 16-year-old boy who died was driving the car that hit a tree.
The fatalities were the first among MoDOT workers in the St. Louis district since 2016.
Revamped drive-thru, updated technology and a new logo are on the menu.
Ferguson’s police chief said he isn't aware of any such incident.
The state also reported cases after vaccination or prior infection — cases remarkably rare, most common among those with underlying health conditions.
Major Brands is suing Mast-Jägermeister US, which ended their right to distribute the herbal liqueur in Missouri, and Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, which replaced them.
Dismal impression clouded the program’s big picture as coach Cuonzo Martin starts his fifth season.
Versatile Donovan, starring in Arizona Fall League, probably is closest to reaching majors.
Schumaker officially named bench coach for new manager Marmol. McGee, Maddux, Albert, Clapp, Warner and Eversgerd all return as coaches.