4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $514,900

Beautifully renovated 4BR/2BA home in great location between the Hill and Tower Grove. Upon entering through the foyer you will notice the soaring ceilings, new solid hardwood flooring (first and second floors), and new Andersen windows throughout. First floor includes light-filled living and dining room, large main floor office, completely updated kitchen and bathroom as well as large, vaulted family room. Stunning staircase with original millwork and board and batten wall leads you to the second floor where you will find 3 generous bedrooms as well as an oversized updated bathroom with laundry. 3rd floor includes original hardwood flooring and 2 walk-in closets. Backyard is large with a patio, plenty of green space, and a 4 car garage. Must see- don’t miss your chance to own this historical beauty.