4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $515,000

Welcome home to 2134 Nebraska! Located in the heart of St. Louis' historical neighborhoods, this beautifully remodeled home has it all. Curb appeal & a very desirable location make the introduction to this property as pleasing as it gets. Upon entry, a generously sized foyer is the gateway to an open floor plan that includes a large family room & dining room. As you navigate towards to kitchen, don't miss the cozy office behind the custom paneled barn door. The custom kitchen is perfect for entertaining as it includes a gorgeous island & extra square footage to fulfill your needs. The wine cooler & access to the backyard offer a nice transition to additional hosting opportunities. The 2nd level includes a stunning laundry room & hall bathroom that won't disappoint. 2 generously sized bedrooms & an amazing master suite (you have to see this bathroom) complete this level. The 3rd level includes an amazing loft space as well as another huge bedroom.

