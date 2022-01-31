4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $519,900

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this charming 2 story home is move in ready & sure to please! Step inside & you are greeted w/ a formal dining room to your left & formal living room to your right. The great room features a bay window, built in cabinetry & shelving as well as a fireplace & hardwood flooring! The gourmet kitchen offers top of the line appliances, center island & gorgeous white cabinetry w/ crown molding & complimenting tile backsplash. The breakfast room adjoins the kitchen & offers convenient access to the large screened in covered deck w/ vaulted ceiling overlooking the backyard. Just upstairs you will find the master bedroom featuring beautiful beamed ceiling, bay window & his/hers closets! The master bath offers a soaking tub, separate shower & vaulted ceiling. 3 additional large bedrooms & a full bath complete the 2nd floor. The walk out lower level awaits your finishing touches! Additional amenities include plantation shutters, bay windows, vaulted ceilings & more!