Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this charming 2 story home is move in ready & sure to please! Step inside & you are greeted w/ a formal dining room to your left & formal living room to your right. The great room features a bay window, built in cabinetry & shelving as well as a fireplace & hardwood flooring! The gourmet kitchen offers top of the line appliances, center island & gorgeous white cabinetry w/ crown molding & complimenting tile backsplash. The breakfast room adjoins the kitchen & offers convenient access to the large screened in covered deck w/ vaulted ceiling overlooking the backyard. Just upstairs you will find the master bedroom featuring beautiful beamed ceiling, bay window & his/hers closets! The master bath offers a soaking tub, separate shower & vaulted ceiling. 3 additional large bedrooms & a full bath complete the 2nd floor. The walk out lower level awaits your finishing touches! Additional amenities include plantation shutters, bay windows, vaulted ceilings & more!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $519,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
In what will be one of the most monumental endeavors of Joe Biden's presidency, the retirement of Stephen Breyer sets the stage for an immense…
Several St. Louis-area school districts have encountered recent challenges to library books; Wentzville banned one.
‘He was so young’: Family identifies 17-year-old who died after being shot at by O’Fallon, Mo. police
Kiara Neal said her brother, Christopher "Chris" Jones, was a sweet, funny person who loved his family.
If approved, it would be the first time the YMCA would take over operations of an existing facility.
BenFred: Cheap shots at St. Louis won’t help Rams or their media allies solve Los Angeles disinterest
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
The officers were attempting to arrest suspects when they were shot, police said.
What if Trump had decided his best path to the White House was through the Democratic party?
Initial plans call for building a 105,000-square-foot recreational sports center almost entirely in a south St. Louis County floodplain.
The car rammed into a concrete barrier, flipped onto its side and smashed into the Loughborough Avenue Schnucks, a witness said.
Curtis Cain, a finalist for national superintendent of the year, will move from Wentzville to Rockwood.