4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $524,900

You won't want to miss out on this gorgeous newer home in Dogtown. The first floor is open and bright with separate living room and family room, half bath, and gorgeous eat in kitchen with 42" cabinets, stainless appliances and breakfast bar island. Right off the kitchen you will find main floor laundry that doubles as a mud room. Kitchen/Dining area opens up into the backyard perfect for entertaining. Upstairs you will be greeted by a huge master suite with coffered ceiling, walk in closet, vaulted bath with double bowl vanity, and oversized shower. There are three large additional bedrooms on the second floor as well as another full bath. Basement includes a large finished space with egress as well as a ton of additional unfinished space and roughed in bath. Added bonus...attached two car garage! Walk or bike to Forest Park or the many restaurants in the neighborhood. Showings start Saturday Open House Sunday 1-3