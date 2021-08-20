4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $524,900

Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath 3 STORY HOME in TOWER GROVE EAST features SPA-LIKE MASTER SUITE, 12’ CEILINGS, newly installed back patio w HOT TUB, FULL SERVICE BAR & FULLY UPDATED GOURMET KITCHEN! What more could you ask for? Home opens up to spacious family room w tall ceilings & light galore. FORMAL DINING ROOM is perfect for family dinners. Strolling into the living room you’ll find adjacent FULL SERVICE BAR that screams cocktail parties! Kitchen features CUSTOM CABINETS & TONS OF COUNTER SPACE w GRANITE throughout & MASSIVE CENTER ISLAND. Looking for an OUTDOOR OASIS RIGHT IN YOUR BACKYARD? Look no further! NEWLY INSTALLED PATIO w HOT TUB is an excellent place to entertain or wind down after a long day. Head upstairs to find the MASTER SUITE OF ALL MASTER SUITES w LARGE DRESSING ROOM, HUGE SHOWER, DOUBLE VANITY & CLAW FOOT TUB. 2nd Bath & LARGE BEDROOM complete 2nd Floor. 3rd Floor offers LARGE DEN & 2 ADD'L BEDROOMS. Close to Tower Grove Park, S Grand Restaurants. EZ access to HWY 44.