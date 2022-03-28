Architectural Digest style meets urban vibe with sleek lines & contemporary design! This striking silhoette offers an open floor plan with well designed kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, KitchenAid stainless appliances and room to sip & chat at the quartz topped waterfall island! Custom encasement & transom windows let natural light warm the dining & living space! Stunning open staircase cascades to the 2nd level featuring comfy bedrooms with a peaceful master suite~ well appointed bath, two closets & blackout shades! Space is maximized in the northern facing bedroom with a portable murphy bed & home office + convenient laundry! French doors lead to additional entertaining space out back~ privacy fence, custom deck, premium hottub & paver stamped patio & oversized 2 car garage. Enhancements: smart home lighting & locks, Nest thermostats, zoned HVAC, remote controlled levolor blinds & professional landscaping! Enjoy dining round The Grove & close proximity to Cortex, Forest Park etc.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tyre Sampson, 14, on Thursday fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride that opened last year.
Latest population estimates show St. Louis metro area losing ground, the city dropping below 300,000
And in an unexpected and worrying sign, the region entered a “demographic winter,” as the number of deaths outpaced births.
BenFred: Molina starts final season with Cardinals by gifting coaches and clubhouse staffers custom suits
“I don’t think it’s ever been done, and I’ve been doing this 30 years,” Torrellas said.
St. Louis officials said they were unaware a vendor was going to sell delta-8 products at Soulard Market.
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
Described as a "relentless recruiter," newly hired Mizzou coach Dennis Gates didn't hold back his expectations for the Tigers during his introductory press conference.
Arenado hits two-run homer and Donovan a solo shot as Cardinals win fourth game in succession.
Opening statements William Tisaby's perjury and evidence tampering trial were set for March 28.
'He changed the game': Andrew Miller, who 'revolutionized' relief and played leading role for MLBPA, retires
'It was a heck of a run,' says 36-year-old former Cardinal who won a postseason MVP and turned setup relievers into rockstars during dominant run with Cleveland.
Yepez will be the DH. But can he play first base? Marmol wants to know.