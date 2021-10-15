4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $525,000

Gracious 1.5 story home features family room with gas fireplace. Beautifully updated kitchen include granite counter tops, tile backsplash w/glass tile accent, farmhouse sink, center island, custom cabinetry w/built-in refuse/recycle bins, task lighting & accent lighting above! ML master suite offers generous living space, very large walk-in closet plus a secondary closet. Ensuite bath with comfort height double bowl vanity, walk-in shower & large soaking tub. 2nd level living offers huge flex room w/built-in desks, 3 add'l bedrooms all include walk-in closets & full bath. Finished LL offers more living & entertaining space w/rec area, wet bar, extra sleeping area & lots of closets (one very large walk-in) for tons of storage! Spacious bi-level deck with built-in bench seating overlooking park-like yard that backs to common ground & features quaint bridge. Fresh interior paint & newer carpet! ML laundry, all appliances stay! newer HWH, 3 car garage w/expoxy floor & irrigation system.