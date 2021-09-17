DON'T MISS THE WEBSTER GROVES GEM!! Lovely corner lot with a charming white picket fence and beautiful landscaping. Imagine yourself relaxing or entertaining on the oversized front porch. This historic home was built in 1913 and full of the old architectural details but the conveniences that the homeowner wants today. A rare find in a home of this vintage is 1st floor master ensuite. 2nd floor has 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. Two car garage built in 2020 and Trex decking built between the garage and back door. Newer roof and gutters. Across the street is the Fredrick S. Plant Wildlife Sanctuary and a stones throw from all the shops and restaurants of Old Webster.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $525,000
