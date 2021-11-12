Welcome Home to 12953 Briar Fork Ct! Nestled in the beautiful Dougherty Lakes subdivision, this 2 story, 4 bed, 2.5 bath completely rehabbed home has everything you’re looking for. The picturesque subdivision features tree lined streets, lake for fishing and community playground. Come inside to find formal dining room and living room that can easily be turned into your own home office. The family room has a built in book case and decorative fireplace making it a homey location for the family to gather. With access to the backyard patio from both the family room and kitchen, Fall cookouts are a breeze. The bright eat in kitchen features stylish white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a huge island, and chic lighting. The owner’s suite will become your oasis after a long day with its vast openness, view of the lake, and spa like full bath. Need more space? Head downstairs to the finished basement to enjoy a Halloween movie while staying warm snuggled up by the electric fireplace.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan’s five children, all younger than 10, died in the apartment fire Aug. 6.
Cardinals Hall of Fame manager says games won't be shortened unless more strikes are thrown--or called. The game "is about as bad as I've ever seen it.'
San Francisco claims Dean on waivers. Williams, Moroff outrighted to Memphis.
Police have been hesitant to publicly call the killings the work of a serial killer, but allegations leave no doubt that that's how they view Reed.
The longtime sports reporter told St. Louis police that about 2 p.m. Wednesday, he parked in the Chaifetz lot at 1 South Compton Avenue.
Skip’s in: Cardinals hiring Schumaker as bench coach, bringing back admired leadoff hitter for Marmol’s staff
Schumaker, last with San Diego as bench coach and associate manager, will return to the club that drafted him, reuniting with close friends.
Bush said she spoke to President Joe Biden before Friday's vote.
'The Year of the Shortstop': With top-tier talent available, could even pitching 'prioritizing' Cardinals be in play?
Cardinals are shopping for a starter, but a Fab Five could be the best collection of free-agent contemporary shortstops, and clubs are thinking creatively to make room.
Shildt ranks top-three for votes for NL Manager of the Year; Cardinals outfielder Carlson cracks ROY top three
Shildt received votes for highest honor given a manager in all 4 seasons he was manager of the Cardinals, including 2018, when he took over midseason.
Just for starters: As they shop for rotation upgrade, Cardinals discuss, debate bringing Reyes, Hicks into mix
After last season's innings shortfall, Mozeliak says club would like to add a 150-innings starter and may get creative with rotation.