Enchanting 2-story won’t last long! A modern open floor plan, hardwoods & neutral color palette set the tone in this lovely newer home and the stunning kitchen w/bright white cabinets, stainless appliances, large center island/breakfast bar, pantry, patio walkout & charming sun-drenched breakfast room will leave a lasting impression. A beautiful gas fireplace, flanked by built-in bookcases w/storage can be found in the great room; and dining room, living room, mudroom & half bath complete the main. Equally impressive 2nd fl houses large loft, laundry, 4 bedrooms & 2 baths; including a gorgeous master suite featuring a walk-in closet w/organizer system and barn door entry master bath w/separate shower, soaker tub & double vanity. Boost the sq ft in the 9’ pour LL that’s already got a roughed in bath! Sought after cul-de-sac location w/professional landscaping, covered porch, paver patio, playground, large concrete drive and 2-car garage. Convenient to JCC, shopping, restaurants & more!