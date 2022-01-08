4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $525,000

This is what real estate looks like in the 21st century: Google/Alexa enabled SMART home w/ capability of controlling lights, thermostats, locks, cameras & blinds; 220V connection in the 24'x24' garage to charge your electric car, and a zero-step entry all throughout the property including an elevator shaft if you ever have the need to convert your 2-sty into a "1-sty." Additional modern-day amenities include wood floors, iron spindles, an open floor plan, a large chef's kitchen w/ granite, SS appliances, plenty of 42" maple cabinets & center island. Upper level features an upgraded Jack & Jill bath servicing bdrms 2 & 3, laundry, and a stunning bdrm suite w/ balcony, W/I closet w/ organizing system, fully-tiled roll-in shower & his/her vanities. Finished lower level w/ sound proof ceiling tiles, bar area w/ granite & refrigerator, custom bathrm & 4th bdrm/office. Prime Grove location is walkable to Manchester & Chouteau Park, and min from BJC, CORTEX, Forest Park, CWE & Metrolink!.