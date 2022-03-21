4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $525,000

LOCATION! LOCATION! New home built!! This modern-style custom built home has an open floor plan with upgraded features. Kitchen with 42in custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliance package, custom range hood. Hardwood floors thru-out the entire house 1st and 2nd floor. 9 ft ceilings on 1st floor, custom staircases & 2 panels doors. Convenient 2nd floor laundry room . Master suite and luxury bath w/oversized shower, custom cabinetry, double bowl vanity, large closets and two large bedroom and full bath .Additional features include finished basement with full bath, sleeping room and family room. Off street 2 car California garage is currently being built. High efficiency HVAC, 50 gal water heater, premium siding & seamless gutters. Seconds to all your favorite restaurants, down town and all other main attractions. ! Easy access to highways & downtown. Don't miss this opportunity to purchase NEW BUILT HOME. Agent / Owner .