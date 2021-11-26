This large two story offers over 2500 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Room to Grow! Situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this home boasts a traditional center hall floor plan with large rooms throughout! LR and DR feature new carpet and some fresh paint. Family Room has built-in bookshelves flanking a gas log fireplace, wood floors and patio access. Newer remodeled Kitchen features beautiful custom cabinetry and a center island. Primary bedroom features some fresh paint, new carpet, a 10 x 9 dressing area with ample closet space and full bath. Three additional, large bedrooms all with wood floors and large closets. Main floor Laundry with new laminate flooring. New Roof 11/2021! Newer HVAC and Water Heater. Large, level treed backyard that backs to Villa Park. Oversized two car rear entry garage. Award winning Ladue schools. W/D/Fridge will stay. Home is in good condition and is being sold ‘as-is’-seller will make not repairs nor offer any inspections.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $525,000
