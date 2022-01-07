Handsome, full brick 1.5-Story lives large w/4 bedrooms, 3 full baths (above grade) & a 2-car garage in centrally located Hanley Downs. Warm, inviting, functional & flexible living space! Beautiful refinished hardwood floors flow throughout the living/dining room area boasting large windows & a w/b fireplace. Completely renovated kitchen w/quartz counters, soft-close cabinets, under cabinet lighting & stainless appliances opens to a breakfast nook w/box window & original built-in corner cabinet. Spacious enclosed covered back patio connects garage directly to the kitchen & dining room. Main floor bedroom/office/den makes a perfect guest ste w/a clean, full bath next to it. Wood steps lead to the charming upper level w/3 generous sized bedrooms! Huge owners suite w/walk-in cedar closet & a full bath w/room for make-up table. The 2 addl bdrms are serviced by a nice, clean full bath. Unfinished, full basement w/walk-up. Newer roof, 200-amp panel, water htr, some systems, windows, flatwork
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hernandez, who was scheduled to plead guilty Monday for her role in the riots, has been arrested on suspicion of DWI for the fatal wreck Wednesday.
Shannon and Gould had 84 combined years on St. Louis airwaves before their 2021 retirements.
Council voted along party lines to approve an order requiring masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people older than 5 in public indoor spaces.
In order to override a veto or pass an emergency clause, 109 votes are needed. The GOP caucus is down to 108 members.
President Joe Biden marked the Jan. 6 anniversary with probably the most forceful and assertive speech of his long political life.
Hospital officials say they’re running out of options as the number of sick patients and health care workers soars.
County Executive Sam Page: ‘This is the worst we’ve ever been in the number of cases and the positivity rate in the pandemic.’
Goold: As Bonds, Clemens drop from Hall of Fame ballot, voters still face steroid conundrums, sharp criticism
Derrick Goold shares (defends?) 10 names checked on his Hall of Fame ballot and details how as steroid era recedes, other debates arrive.
KSDK (Channel 5) reporter Michelle Li, who grew up in Missouri, reported on traditional foods for New Year’s and mentioned Korean dumpling soup.
Patients who have procedures scheduled will be contacted by BJC about postponing their appointment.