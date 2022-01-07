4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $525,000

Handsome, full brick 1.5-Story lives large w/4 bedrooms, 3 full baths (above grade) & a 2-car garage in centrally located Hanley Downs. Warm, inviting, functional & flexible living space! Beautiful refinished hardwood floors flow throughout the living/dining room area boasting large windows & a w/b fireplace. Completely renovated kitchen w/quartz counters, soft-close cabinets, under cabinet lighting & stainless appliances opens to a breakfast nook w/box window & original built-in corner cabinet. Spacious enclosed covered back patio connects garage directly to the kitchen & dining room. Main floor bedroom/office/den makes a perfect guest ste w/a clean, full bath next to it. Wood steps lead to the charming upper level w/3 generous sized bedrooms! Huge owners suite w/walk-in cedar closet & a full bath w/room for make-up table. The 2 addl bdrms are serviced by a nice, clean full bath. Unfinished, full basement w/walk-up. Newer roof, 200-amp panel, water htr, some systems, windows, flatwork