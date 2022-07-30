4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $535,000

When you enter thru the leaded glass front door into the foyer you can see the depth of the house immediately. The soaring family rm w/gas fireplace is flanked w/built-in shelves & shiplap to the ceiling. The kitchen is updated w/granite tops & coordinating back splash. Check out the lighted receptacles. Newly installed black rod iron railing & wood stairs take you upstairs to find 3 spacious bedrms w/all walk-in closets & 2 baths (private & Jack-n-Jill). The master bedrm is huge w/a wall of decorative shiplap & crown molding. His-n-Her sinks are separated by the soaking tub & a separate shower. The 10x10 closet is like a bedrm in size. The convenient laundry rm has a utility sink located by the 3 car oversized garage. Extra features are: in ground sprinkler system, gas line installed on deck for easy BBQs, gutter guard, maintenance free deck w/lighted posts plus a patio. Zoned HVAC and 4' added to the house when built. Wooden shelves in lower level stay too. This house is a Keeper!