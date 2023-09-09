Here is your chance to own a brand-new home without a waitlist. My client just closed in the beginning of August and decided to sell it. He waited for one and a half year for the home to be built so that you don't have to. The home has plenty of extras, more than the Mc Bride's standard home features. We can provide your buyers with the list of extra features if needed. Schedule a showing and make it yours. You won't regret it. The home has the perfect features as well as the view. It sits on the Cul De Sac, perfect for family with kids. Backyard faces the common ground and a lot of privacy. Make it yours before is gone. Thanks for showing.