4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $549,900

STUNNING & SPACIOUS 4 BDRM, 3.5 BTH home in highly sought after Des Peres' Dougherty Oaks sub boasting 4000+ sq ft on quarter+ acre! Exterior also feat brick/vinyl front w/OS covered porch overlooking common ground, fenced in backyard w/composite deck & stamped patio (15). Center hall plan feat formal dining to left & formal living to right. HUGE great rm w/floor to ceiling WB brick FP w/mantle, wet bar & atrium door out to deck overlooking backyard. Kitchen/breakfast rm combo feat granite countertops, built in microwave & oven, electric cooktop, pantry, desk space & bay window. Main fl half bth & laundry w/storage. Upper level boasts vaulted owners suite w/walk in closet & full bth that SCREAMS luxury! Incl HUGE marble shower, OS dbl sink vanity & corner whirlpool tub. 3 add'l bdrms & full bth up. Newer partially finished walk out LL (16) w/ poss 5th bdrm w/walk in closet/storage, HUGE rec/family rm w/kitchenette & MORE! Newer: wood floors (15), AC (19) & water heater (15)! MUST SEE!